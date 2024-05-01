IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after LSG vs MI match (Updated)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG won the toss and elected to bowl.

MI made 144 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera emerged as the highest scorer and finished with 46 runs off 41 deliveries. Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG and took two wickets for 36 runs in four overs.

LSG reached the target of 145 runs in 19.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Marcus Stoinis continued his brilliant run and scored 62 runs off 45 deliveries. Hardik Pandya was the most successful bowler for MI and picked up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 - 46 20 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 9 9 2 447 108* 63.85 299 149.49 1 3 - 48 13 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 - 2 - 43 9 4 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 - 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 - 3 - 37 15 5 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 - 3 - 31 24 6 PD Salt (KKR) 9 9 1 392 89* 49 217 180.64 - 4 1 44 22 7 SV Samson (RR) 9 9 4 385 82* 77 239 161.08 - 4 - 36 17 8 SP Narine (KKR) 9 9 - 372 109 41.33 204 182.35 1 2 - 40 24 9 S Dube (CSK) 9 9 3 350 66* 58.33 203 172.41 - 3 - 24 26 10 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 10 10 2 343 65 42.87 223 153.81 - 3 - 24 18

Virat Kohli is still in first place and has scored 500 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.42.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has made 447 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 149.49.

Sai Sudharsan is still the third-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 418 runs in 10 outings at a strike rate of 135.71.

KL Rahul has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has made 406 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.60.

Rishabh Pant has slipped to fifth place from fourth, having amassed 398 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 158.56.

Philip Salt has moved to sixth position from fifth and has 392 runs to his name in nine outings at an average of 49.

Sanju Samson has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has made 385 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.08.

Sunil Narine is still in eighth position and has made 372 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 182.35.

Shivam Dube is still in ninth place and has made 350 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.33.

Tilak Verma has jumped to 10th position and has amassed 343 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.87.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 10 10 240 40 - 256 14 5/21 18.28 6.4 17.14 - 1 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 8 8 182 30.2 - 296 14 4/29 21.14 9.75 13 1 - 3 HV Patel (PBKS) 9 9 192 32 - 326 14 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 - - 4 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 - 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 - 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 7 7 168 28 1 252 13 4/19 19.38 9 12.92 1 - 6 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 - 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 - - 7 YS Chahal (RR) 9 9 204 34 - 306 13 3/11 23.53 9 15.69 - - 8 G Coetzee (MI) 9 9 189 31.3 - 317 13 4/34 24.38 10.06 14.53 1 - 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 186 31 - 262 12 4/55 21.83 8.45 15.5 1 - 10 SM Curran (PBKS) 9 9 168 28 - 271 12 3/28 22.58 9.67 14 - -

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets to his name in nine matches at an average of 18.28.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in second place and has taken 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 9.75.

Harshal Patel is still in third position and has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.28.

Matheesha Pathirana continues to be fourth and has picked up a total of 13 wickets in six outings at an average of 13.

T Natarajan is still in fifth place and has 13 wickets to his name in seven innings at an economy of nine.

Mukesh Kumar is still in sixth place with 13 wickets in seven outings at an average of 21.69.

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the seventh-highest wicket-taker and has bagged 13 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 15.69.

Gerald Coetzee has moved to eighth place from 10th and has racked up 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.38.

Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has taken 12 wickets in eight innings at a strike rate of 15.69.

Sam Curran has moved to 10th position from ninth having scalped 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.18.

