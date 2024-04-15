IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs CSK match (Updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, April 14, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl. CSK scored 206 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube scored a half-century each. Gaikwad was the highest scorer and made 69 runs off 40 deliveries. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 43 runs in three overs.

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 105 runs off 63 deliveries; however, it was not enough. MI scored 186 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs. Matheesha Pathirana was the most successful bowler for CSK and took four wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 - 3 - 18 18 3 SV Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 - 3 - 25 11 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 5 RG Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 245 89* 49 151 162.25 - 1 1 26 14 6 S Dube (CSK) 6 6 2 242 66* 60.5 148 163.51 - 2 - 20 15 7 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 8 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 6 6 1 224 69 44.8 172 130.23 - 2 - 25 7 9 N Pooran (LSG) 6 6 3 223 64* 74.33 138 161.59 - 1 1 10 19 10 KL Rahul (LSG) 6 6 - 204 58 34 147 138.77 - 1 - 16 8

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 319 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 141.77. He is the only centurion so far this season.

Riyan Parag is still in second place and has amassed a total of 284 runs in six innings at an average of 71. Sanju Samson is still in third place and has made 264 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 155.29.

Shubman Gill is still the fourth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 255 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 151.78. Rohit Sharma is the fifth-highest run-scorer this season and has scored 245 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 162.25.

Shivam Dube has jumped to sixth place and has made 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50. Sai Sudharsan has moved to seventh place from fifth and has made 226 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 127.68.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped to eighth place and has scored 224 runs in six games at a strike rate of 130.23. Nicholas Pooran has slipped to ninth place from sixth and has scored 223 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 161.59.

KL Rahul has slipped to 10th position from seventh and has made 204 runs in six matches at an average of 34.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 6 6 132 22 - 163 11 3/11 14.81 7.4 12 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 6 6 144 24 - 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 115 19.1 - 171 10 4/29 17.1 8.92 11.5 1 - 4 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 133 22.1 - 205 9 4/29 22.77 9.24 14.77 1 - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 7 G Coetzee (MI) 6 6 135 22.3 - 231 9 4/34 25.66 10.26 15 1 - 8 M Pathirana (CSK) 3 3 66 11 - 76 8 4/16 9.5 6.9 8.25 1 - 9 SM Curran (PBKS) 6 6 108 18 - 152 8 3/28 19 8.44 13.5 - - 10 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.81.

Jasprit Bumrah is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has picked 10 wickets in six innings at a strike rate of 14.40. Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has taken 10 wickets in five outings at an average of 17.10.

Kagiso Rabada is still in fourth position. He has taken nine wickets in six innings at an economy of 7.95. Arshdeep Singh is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in six matches at an economy of 9.24.

Khaleel Ahmed is still in sixth place and has picked nine wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 16. Gerald Coetzee has moved to seventh position from eighth and has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 25.66.

Matheesha Pathirana has jumped to eighth place and has picked a total of eight wickets in three innings at a strike rate of 8.25. Sam Curran has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has taken a total of eight wickets in six games at an average of 19.

Mohit Sharma has moved to 10th position from ninth and has picked eight wickets in six games at an average of 27.