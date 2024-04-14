IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs RR match (Updated)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday, April 13, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

Only six of PBKS’ batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Ashutosh Sharma continued his brilliant form and was the highest scorer for PBKS. He made 31 runs off just 16 deliveries.

PBKS posted a total of 147 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets each, while Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket apiece.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian provided a solid start to RR and added 56 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal made 39 runs off 28 deliveries and was the only batter who made over 30 runs. RR reached the target of 148 runs on the penultimate delivery and won the match by three wickets.

Here's a look at the Most Runs and Most Wickets Lists:

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 - 3 - 18 18 3 SV Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 - 3 - 25 11 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 6 RR Pant (DC) 6 6 - 194 55 32.33 123 157.72 - 2 - 16 11 7 T Stubbs (DC) 6 6 3 189 71* 63 99 190.9 - 2 1 9 15 8 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 2 186 80* 62 96 193.75 - 2 - 7 17 9 N Pooran (LSG) 5 5 3 178 64* 89 106 167.92 - 1 1 8 15 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 5 5 - 177 63 35.4 85 208.23 - 1 - 14 16

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has scored 319 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 141.77.

Riyan Parag is still in second position and has made 284 runs in five outings at an average of 71.

Sanju Samson has moved to third place from fourth and has scored 264 runs in six games at an average of 66.

Shubman Gill has slipped to fourth position from third and has made 255 runs in six games at a strike rate of 151.78.

Sai Sudharsan is still the fifth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 226 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 127.68.

Rishabh Pant is still in sixth position and has made 194 runs in six games at an average of 32.33.

Tristan Stubbs is still the seventh-highest run-scorer and has amassed a total of 189 runs in six matches at an average of 63.

Heinrich Klaasen is still in eighth place and has amassed 186 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 193.75.

Nicholas Pooran is still the ninth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 178 runs in five innings at an average of 89.

Abhishek Sharma is still in 10th place. He has amassed 177 runs in five innings at an average of 35.40.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 6 6 132 22 - 163 11 3/11 14.81 7.4 12 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 5 5 120 20 - 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 128 21.2 - 191 9 4/29 21.22 8.95 14.22 1 - 5 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 7 G Coetzee (MI) 5 5 111 18.3 - 196 8 4/34 24.5 10.59 13.87 1 - 8 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - - 9 Yash Thakur (LSG) 4 4 89 14.5 1 142 7 5/30 20.28 9.57 12.71 - 1 10 UT Yadav (GT) 6 6 108 18 - 190 7 2/22 27.14 10.55 15.42 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal has moved to first place from second and has picked up 11 wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 12.

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to second place and has taken 10 wickets in five outings at an average of 11.90.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in third place and has scalped nine wickets in four games at an economy of eight.

Arshdeep Singh has moved to fourth position from fifth with nine wickets in six games at an average of 21.22.

Kagiso Rabada has moved to fifth position from ninth and has taken nine wickets in six outings at a strike rate of 21.22.

Khaleel Ahmed has moved to sixth place from fourth and has taken nine wickets in six games at a strike rate of 23.44.

Gerald Coetzee has slipped to seventh place from sixth, having bagged eight wickets in five innings at an economy of 10.59.

Mohit Sharma has moved to eighth position from seventh and has taken eight wickets in six games at an average of 27.

Yash Thakur has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy of 9.57.

Umesh Yadav is still in 10th position and has taken seven wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 15.42.