IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RCB vs DC match (Updated)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 12. at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB didn’t have a decent start and lost both the openers inside the Powerplay. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar had a partnership of 88 runs for the third wicket and helped the team bounce back. Patidar scored 52 runs off 32 deliveries, while Jacks made 41 runs off 29 deliveries. Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 24 deliveries.

RCB made 187 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam took two wickets each for DC. The visitors lost their first wicket in the very first over as David Warner was dismissed for just one run. Their innings was filled with bizarre run-outs. Axar Patel was the sole performer and scored 57 runs off 39 deliveries.

They were bundled out for 140 runs in 19.1 overs and lost the match by 47 runs. Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB and took three wickets for 20 runs in 3.1 overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 13 13 3 661 113* 66.1 426 155.16 1 5 0 56 33 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 13 13 3 583 108* 58.3 412 141.5 1 4 1 58 18 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 SV Samson (RR) 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.3 0 5 1 44 23 6 R Parag (RR) 12 11 3 483 84* 60.37 314 153.82 0 4 0 32 31 7 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 0 461 109 38.41 252 182.93 1 3 1 46 32 8 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 9 PD Salt (KKR) 12 12 1 435 89* 39.54 239 182 0 4 1 50 24 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 1 426 104 38.72 289 147.4 1 2 0 37 15

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list and has made 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second position and has scored 583 runs in 13 matches at an average of 58.30.

Travis Head is still in third place and has 533 runs to his name in 11 games at a strike rate of 201.89. Sai Sudharsan is still in fourth place and has made 527 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 141.28.

Sanju Samson is still the fifth-leading run-scorer and has scored 486 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 158.30. Riyan Parag is still in sixth place and has amassed 483 runs in 11 games at an average of 60.37.

Sunil Narine is still in seventh position and has scored 461 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.41. KL Rahul is still in the eighth spot and has amassed 460 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 136.09.

Philip Salt is still in ninth place and has scored 435 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182. Shubman Gill is still in 10th position and has amassed 426 runs in 12 outings at an average of 38.72.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 264 44 0 367 18 3/16 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 10 9 205 34.1 0 332 16 3/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0 5 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 9 9 189 31.3 0 335 16 3/14 20.93 10.63 11.81 0 0 6 TU Deshpande (CSK) 12 12 264 44 0 375 16 4/27 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 8 KK Ahmed (DC) 13 13 288 48 2 457 16 2/21 28.56 9.52 18 0 0 9 AD Russell (KKR) 12 12 152 25.2 0 261 15 3/25 17.4 10.3 10.13 0 0 10 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 282 47 0 312 15 2/22 20.8 6.63 18.8 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80. Harshal Patel is still in second position and has taken 20 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 12.30.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third place and has 18 wickets to his name in 12 innings at an economy of 8.34. Harshit Rana is still in fourth position and has picked 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 20.75.

Mukesh Kumar has jumped to fifth place from eighth and has 15 wickets to his name in eight innings at a strike rate of 11.40. Tushar Deshpande has slipped to sixth place from fifth and has picked 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.52.

Arshdeep Singh has moved to seventh position from sixth and has 16 wickets to his name in 12 outings at a strike rate of 15.87. Khaleel Ahmed has jumped to eighth position and has 16 wickets to his name in 13 innings at a strike rate of 18.

Andre Russell has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has picked 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.40. Sunil Narine has moved to 10th position from ninth and has amassed 15 wickets in 12 innings at a strike rate of 18.80.

