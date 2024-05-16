IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: How can SRH secure a top two finish after the washout against GT?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the third team to qualify for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after their scheduled clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 16. The one point takes SRH's tally to 15 for the season with a match to spare.

Although SRH will mark their presence in the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, the Pat Cummins-led could still feature either in Qualifier 1 or the Eliminator in the knockout stage. For SRH to finish in the top two, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) need to lose their last league match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and for SRH to win their next clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

This will result in SRH leapfrogging RR in the points table and securing the second spot, setting up a clash against KKR in Ahmedabad to kick-start the playoffs.

If RR lose their remaining match and SRH's last match is also washed out due to rain, the latter will finish second. Even though both sides will be level on 16 points, SRH have an impressive net run-rate which will help their case.

Prior to the clash against GT being washed out, the Pat Cummins-led side had control over the proceedings for the top two spots. RR's loss to PBKS yesterday meant that SRH could have secured a place in Qualifier 1 if they secured two wins from their last two matches. In that scenario, they would not have to depend on how RR fare against KKR in Guwahati.

If SRH and RR lose their last group stage matches, and CSK defeats RCB in the showdown clash, then the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will finish in the top two.

SRH won the IPL 2016 title after finishing third in the points table

SRH will be hoping to repeat their own feat if they fail to finish in the top two this season. Back in 2016, the franchise had finished third in the points table due to an inferior net run-rate.

In the playoffs, they defeated KKR, the Gujarat Lions, and rivals RCB to lift the title for the very first time.

SRH's final league stage match against PBKS is scheduled for Sunday, May 19. The early weather forecast for the afternoon encounter is also not encouraging.