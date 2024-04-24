IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs LSG match

Lucknow Super Giants replaced Chennai Super Kings in the Top 4 of the IPL 2024 points table after a nail-biting victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Marcus Stoinis' phenomenal ton helped the Super Giants chase down a 211-run target and earn two points on April 23.

Courtesy of the win over Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants have moved up from fifth to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 10 points to their name after eight matches. Their net run rate has marginally improved from +0.123 to +0.148.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings have dropped from fourth to fifth position. They have eight points from eight matches, the same as the sixth-placed Gujarat Titans. CSK are above GT because of their superior net run rate. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table:

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants battled against each other twice over the last four days. LSG won on both occasions, and those two victories have helped them move ahead of the Super Kings in the standings.

Gujarat Titans can overtake Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Former champions Gujarat Titans will be in action against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24). If the Titans can avenge their previous loss against the Capitals, they can overtake Chennai Super Kings and attain the fifth position in the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, DC will be keen to record their first win in Delhi this season. The Capitals have won three games this season, but none of them came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC will gain confidence from their previous win against the Gujarat Titans. Last Wednesday, the Capitals bowled out the Titans for just 89 runs and won the match by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

