IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs MI match

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured the fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a close win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) last night in Ahmedabad. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans successfully defended a 169-run target to start their new season on a winning note.

Mumbai Indians had a golden chance to end their streak of 10 defeats in opening matches of the season, which started in 2013. However, they failed to do so as Hardik Pandya suffered a defeat on his first night as MI's skipper.

Courtesy of the six-run victory against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans now hold the fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table. The Titans have two points in their account, with their net run rate being +0.300.

Mumbai Indians stand sixth in the standings. They have zero points and a net run rate of -0.300 after the first game of the season.

Punjab Kings can become the number 1 team in IPL 2024 points table tonight

The IPL 2024 action will shift to Bengaluru tonight, where home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru will battle the in-form Punjab Kings team. Bengaluru lost their opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, whereas Punjab defeated the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The pitch in Bengaluru should help the batters. Fans should expect a run-fest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the teams led by Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan square off against each other.

If the Punjab Kings defeat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they will become the first team to reach the four-points mark in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, RCB will be keen to open their account, having suffered a loss at the hands of CSK on Friday. RCB are ninth in the standings with zero points and a negative net run rate of -0.779.