IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) attained the third position in the IPL 2024 points table after a thrilling win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Knight Riders became the third team to open their account in the standings this year.

KKR have two points after one match, the same as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, KKR's net run rate of +0.200 is the lowest among all three teams to have opened their accounts. CSK have a net run rate of +0.779, while PBKS' net run rate stands at +0.455.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru own the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively, in the IPL 2024 points table. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals are yet to play a match this season.

Here are the updated standings:

Two matches will take place in IPL 2024 tomorrow. Jaipur will host a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon, which will be followed by a clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the evening.

2 more teams will open their accounts in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Can Mumbai Indians start their season with a win? (Image: Getty)

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders opened their respective accounts in IPL 2024 earlier today. Two more teams will have an opportunity to get off the mark in the points table tomorrow in IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be the favorites to win tomorrow's game. LSG recorded a win against Rajasthan Royals when the two teams squared off at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, GT crushed Mumbai Indians (MI) twice at the Narendra Modi Stadium last year. It will be the first game as GT captain for Shubman Gill and as MI captain for Hardik Pandya. All eyes will be on the GT vs MI game tomorrow evening.