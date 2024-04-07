IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs GT match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) climbed from fourth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table after a comfortable win against Gujarat Titans (GT). All-rounder Krunal Pandya was the hero for LSG as his three-wicket haul helped the home side defend a 164-run target against GT.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first on a slow wicket. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as the home side posted a 163-run score on the board, and then the spinners spun a web and trapped the Gujarat Titans in the second innings.

Courtesy of the result in Lucknow, the Super Giants have moved up from fourth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They now have six points from four matches, with their net run rate being +0.775. Chennai Super Kings have dropped to the fourth spot because of LSG's win.

On the other side, the Gujarat Titans continue to be seventh in the standings. The Titans have only four points from five matches. Their next match is against the undefeated Rajasthan Royals team in Jaipur.

Kolkata Knight Riders can move up to number 1 position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

The rivalry week of IPL 2024 starts tomorrow evening with a rematch of the 2012 and 2021 season's final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK will return to their den in Chepauk to host the undefeated KKR team for a match.

CSK have not lost a single home match this season, but they lost a match in Chennai against KKR last year. The Knight Riders will be keen to replicate that performance in IPL 2024 tomorrow. The match between CSK and KKR will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be interesting to see which side comes out victorious.