IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs MI match

Lucknow Super Giants climbed from fifth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table after a four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. The Super Giants now have 12 points to their name, the same as the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals continue to be the number one team in the standings. The Royals have 16 points, followed by Knight Riders and Super Giants with 12 points each. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals hold the fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 10 points each.

Mumbai Indians inched a step closer to an early elimination after the four-wicket defeat against the Super Giants. The Indians are ninth in the IPL 2024 points table, having managed three wins from 10 games only. Their net run rate has declined from -0.261 to -0.272.

On the other side, the Super Giants' net run rate has improved marginally from +0.059 to +0.094. The Lucknow-based franchise have 12 points from 10 matches and seem to be in a decent position to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings can return to 3rd position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings slipped from third to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table after the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Mumbai Indians. The Super Kings will be in action tomorrow evening against the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Considering how the Super Kings crushed the Sunrisers Hyderabad on home turf last Sunday, they will start as the favorites to win tomorrow evening. A victory over the Kings can take the Super Kings back to the third position. A grand win can even take them up to the second spot.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are in a virtual do-or-die situation. They have lost six out of their nine matches so far and are eighth right now. A win over Chennai can take them to the seventh position.

