IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs CSK match

Mumbai Indians dropped to the eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a 20-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings last night (April 14). Despite a century from Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai-based franchise failed to chase down a 207-run target against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led outfit.

This win helped the Chennai Super Kings tighten their grip over the third position in the IPL 2024 points table. CSK now have four wins from six matches. Their total stands at eight points, while their net run rate is +0.726.

Punjab Kings have moved up from eighth to seventh position in the standings because of CSK's win over MI. Mumbai's net run rate went down from -0.073 to -0.234, leading to Punjab's rise. Here are the updated standings:

Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the top four teams in the standings after the Rivalry Week of IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans also have six points like SRH, but their net run rate has kept them down to fifth and sixth spots.

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad move up to the 3rd spot in IPL 2024 points table tonight?

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in action against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium later tonight. A big win over RCB can take SRH up from fourth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are last in the standings right now. They have suffered five defeats in six matches so far. Another defeat in the league round will make it extremely difficult for RCB to qualify for the playoffs.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans will expect their team to end their losing streak when they battle the Orange Army tonight. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.