IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs DC match

Mumbai Indians moved up from 10th to eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table after defeating Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. The Mumbai-based franchise opened their account in the standings with the 29-run victory on home turf.

Thanks to this win, the Mumbai Indians now have two points to their name after four matches. MI's net run rate has also improved from -1.423 to -0.704, allowing them to overtake Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 points table.

RCB have slipped to the ninth spot in the standings now, while DC have dropped down to the 10th position. The Capitals' net run rate has sunk from -1.347 to -1.370 after suffering their fourth defeat of the tournament.

It is a double-header Sunday in IPL 2024. The second match of the day is currently underway at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants are up against former champions Gujarat Titans.

Can Gujarat Titans climb to the second position in the IPL 2024 points table?

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against the Gujarat Titans in Lucknow. The Super Giants have already lost two wickets in the powerplay, with Titans pacer Umesh Yadav delivering a double strike.

If the Gujarat Titans continue their momentum and win big at the Ekana Stadium, they can move as high as the second position in the IPL 2024 points table. Even the Lucknow Super Giants have an opportunity to do the same by registering a massive victory.

Lucknow Super Giants have never beaten Gujarat Titans in the IPL.