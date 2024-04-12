IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians have moved up from eighth to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table after a fantastic win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hardik Pandya's men defeated their rivals by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

Jasprit Bumrah was the architect of Mumbai Indians' win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The fast bowler bagged five wickets while conceding just 21 runs in his four overs. The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium was a batting paradise, but Bumrah tormented the batters with his pace.

Thanks to their win over RCB, MI now have four points from five matches. They have moved ahead of the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 points table, with their net run rate improving from -0.704 to -0.073.

On the other side, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have only two points from six matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise continue to hold the ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Their net run rate went down from -0.843 to -1.124.

Can Lucknow Super Giants attain 1st position in IPL 2024 points table tonight?

Lucknow Super Giants will be in action against Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium later tonight (April 12). LSG hold the third spot in the standings at the moment with six points from four matches. If LSG beat DC, they can overtake Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to reach the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, DC have an opportunity to rise up from the 10th position. The Capitals are at the bottom of the standings right now, having managed only one victory in five outings. A massive win over LSG can propel DC to the seventh spot in the table. It will be interesting to see which team wins the northern derby of IPL 2024.