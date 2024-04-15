IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs SRH match

There were no changes in the positions of the teams on the IPL 2024 points table after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash on Monday, April 15. SRH cruised to a 25-run win in a run-fest against RCB to strengthen their grip over the fourth place in the standings.

After the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Sunrisers Hyderabad now have eight points from six matches. Their net run rate has improved from +0.344 to +0.502. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings continue to be the top 3 teams in the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain in 10th position. They only have two points from seven matches, with their net run rate declining from -1.124 to -1.285. Here are the updated IPL 2024 standings after the RCB vs SRH game which happened earlier today in Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a do-or-die situation now. If they lose even one more match, they will find it extremely challenging to finish in the top 4. RCB's next match is against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to take the 1st spot in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Before facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. RR and KKR are the top two teams in the standings at the moment.

The Royals will have a chance to extend their lead at the helm of the standings by defeating the Knight Riders tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based franchise will have an opportunity to rise to the top by defeating the table-toppers. It will be interesting which team wins the battle in Kolkata tomorrow. The start time of the KKR vs RR match is 7.30 pm IST.

