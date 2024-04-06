IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs RCB match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) attained the pole position in the IPL 2024 points table after a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier (RCB) tonight. Jos Buttler's unbeaten century helped the Royals beat the Royal Challengers and record their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Thanks to this win, the Rajasthan Royals now have eight points from four matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped down to the second position. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained the eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table. RCB's tally stands at two points from four matches.

Despite the six-wicket loss against the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's net run rate has improved from -0.876 to -0.843. On the other hand, RR's net run rate has gone down from +1.249 to +1.120.

Here are the updated standings:

A double-header is scheduled to take place tomorrow in IPL 2024. The first match will be held in Mumbai, where the 10th-placed Mumbai Indians will host the ninth-placed Delhi Capitals. Later in the evening, last edition's runners-up Gujarat Titans will take on the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Mumbai Indians can move up to 8th position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

Can Mumbai Indians record their first win of the season? (Image: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians have an opportunity to rise higher in the IPL 2024 points table. If they beat the Delhi Capitals, MI can jump from 10th to eigth position, pushing RCB and DC down to eighth and ninth positions, respectively. The home team has received a massive boost as Suryakumar Yadav is now available for selection.

It will be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav can change Mumbai Indians' fortunes tomorrow. The match between MI and DC will start at 3.30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the first afternoon game at this venue in IPL 2024.