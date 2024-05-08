IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs LSG match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have climbed up to the third position in the IPL 2024 points table after an emphatic win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (May 8). Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blew away the LSG outfit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, helping their team to a 10-wicket victory.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first against SRH. In the first innings, it seemed like the wicket was tough for batting as the Super Giants were 27/2 after the powerplay. They accelerated well and finished with 165/4 in 20 overs.

When Head and Sharma came out to bat in the second innings, it looked like a completely different surface. The two left-handed batters raced to 167/0 in just 9.4 overs, helping SRH complete a 10-wicket victory.

Thanks to this massive win, SRH's net run rate has improved from -0.065 to +0.406. They have 14 points from 12 matches, and one more win should be enough for the Orange Army to book their place in the tournament's next round.

Lucknow Super Giants continue to be sixth in the IPL 2024 points table despite the embarrassing loss in Hyderabad. The KL Rahul-led franchise have 12 points from 12 matches, with their net run rate declining to -0.769.

Punjab Kings can move up to 7th position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

The seventh and eighth-placed teams of IPL 2024 points table will be in action tomorrow evening. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached Dharamsala for a match against the Punjab Kings. The loser of this match will officially be eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

The two teams have eight points each after 11 matches. The winner of this match will attain the seventh position in the standings.

