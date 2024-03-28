IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs MI match

Sunrisers Hyderabad attained the third position in the IPL 2024 points table after a big win against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, March 27. Half-centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen powered the Orange Army to their first win of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH shattered multiple records, including the highest score in an IPL innings, while scoring 277 runs in their 20 overs against MI. The Mumbai-based franchise tried their best to chase down the mammoth target, but despite their best efforts, the team lost the game by 31 runs.

This win has helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad jump from seventh to third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have two points after two matches, with their net run rate improving from -0.200 to +0.675.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians have dropped down from number eight to nine after the 31-run loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI have zero points to their name. Their net run rate has come down from -0.300 to -0.925.

Rajasthan Royals can become the number one team in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

The IPL action will shift to Jaipur on Thursday for a clash between home side Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Both teams had contrasting starts to their respective IPL 2024 campaigns.

RR started their season with a comfortable win over the Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Punjab Kings defeated DC in their season opener. DC will be out to record their first win of the tournament. MI's defeat against SRH pushed DC up to the eighth position in the standings. A win in tomorrow's game can take them even higher in the points table.

On the other side, RR have the opportunity to move to the top of the standings. They are currently second with two points from one match.