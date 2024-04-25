IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru added two points to their tally in the IPL 2024 points table thanks to a brilliant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli's half-centuries helped RCB beat SRH by 35 runs.

This victory was RCB's second win of the tournament. They ended their month-long winless drought in IPL 2024 and kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the next round alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an opportunity to attain the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table by defeating the 10th-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the star-studded SRH batting lineup failed to chase down a 207-run target on their home turf against RCB.

SRH continue to hold the third position with 10 points from eight matches. Courtesy of the 35-run loss, the Orange Army's net run rate has dipped from +0.914 to +0.577. Meanwhile, RCB are 10th with four points from nine games and a net run rate of -0.721.

Punjab Kings can move up to 8th position in IPL 2024 points table tomorrow

IPL 2024 action heads to Kolkata tomorrow evening for a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. The Kings are ninth in the standings at the moment, having earned just four points from eight matches. If they beat the second-placed KKR outfit, they can overtake Mumbai Indians to secure the eighth position.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders have a chance to cement the second position in the IPL 2024 points table with a victory against the Punjab Kings. The Kings would be low on confidence after a three-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening. It will be interesting to see how they perform against the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit.

PBKS need to avoid a heavy defeat in Kolkata as a big loss could even push them below RCB to the 10th position.

