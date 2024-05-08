IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can LSG qualify for playoffs after their 10-wicket loss to SRH?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a 10-wicket annihilation against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Batting first after winning the toss, LSG put up a disappointing 165-4, which SRH chased down in a mere 9.4 overs.

Lucknow got off to a poor start, losing their first four wickets for 66 inside 12 overs. Ayush Badoni (55* off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (48* off 26) added an unbroken 99 for the fifth wicket to lift LSG to 165. Travis Head (89* off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28), though, added 167* in 9.4 overs to stun Lucknow.

Following the pounding against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Super Giants have moved down to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 12 points from as many matches at a net run rate of -0.769. The huge loss to SRH has made Lucknow's path to qualify for the playoffs a tough one now.

The Super Giants need to win both their remaining two league matches to finish with 16 points while boosting their net run rate significantly. To qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs with 16 points, they also need other results to go their way.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are on 16 points, while SRH, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals can also touch 16 points.

Lucknow Super Giants will have to hope that two of the three teams among SRH, CSK and DC don't reach 16 points. That way, they could sneak into the playoffs as the fourth team with 16 points.

In case of more than one team vying for the fourth place with 16 points, the Super Giants will need to ensure that they have the best run rate to finish fourth and book their spot in the playoffs. Their run rate, though, has taken a severe beating following their 10-wicket hammering against SRH.

LSG's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Following the loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Super Giants next take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 14.

KL Rahul and Co. conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai on May 17.

