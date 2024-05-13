IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after their 47-run win vs DC?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a dominating 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted this riveting contest on Sunday.

The Axar Patel-led side won the toss and opted to field first. RCB lost two wickets in the form of Faf du Plessis (6) and Virat Kohli (27). However, Rajat Patidar (52) and Will Jacks (41) were terrific to drive the home team at an expensive rate.

Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 to help RCB post 187 on the board. Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam picked two wickets for the visitors. In response, the Capitals were reduced to 30/4 in the fourth over, losing wickets of key players like David Warner (1), Jake Fraser-McGurk (21), and Abishek Porel (2).

Although Shai Hope (29) played well, his untimely dismissal put DC under pressure, as they soon lost Tristan Stubbs (3) as well. The stand-in skipper, Axar Patel played a valiant knock of 57 off 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes. However, the Capitals were bundled out for 140 in the last over. Yash Dayal was the star performer with figures of 3/20 for Bengaluru.

With this victory, the Du Plessis-led side has not climbed to the fifth spot with 12 points in 13 appearances and a net run rate of +0.387.

Now, they will closely follow the results of other teams. This includes SunRisers Hyderabad (14 points in 12 games), Lucknow Super Giants (12 points in 12 games) and Chennai Super Kings (14 points in 13 games). If the Hyderabad-based franchise wins any of their two games, they will reach the playoffs. If not, they will clash with Bengaluru (if they win), in terms of net run-rate.

However, it will be important for RCB that the Super Giants lose at least one of their two games to ensure their playoff path is intact. Moreover, RCB play their last league game against CSK, which will be a blockbuster game. It is because if Bengaluru win that game, both teams will be tied with 14 points, and the team with the best run rate will reach the playoffs.

Remaining games of RCB in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru side will be up against the challenge of Chennai Super Kings in their final league game of the Indian Premier League. The clash takes place on May 18 in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Super Kings will be coming into this game after a clinical victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and will be confident of their performances.

