IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: How can SRH qualify for playoffs after their one-run win over RR?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a thrilling one-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial home encounter on May 2.

After losing two straight games in run-chases, SRH was back to doing what they are best at, batting first. However, they were rocked early by losing two early wickets inside the powerplay.

Travis Head and Nitish Reddy then steadied the ship with brilliant half-centuries to help SRH reach 201/3 in 20 overs. Despite chasing a massive score, RR was ahead for most of the run-chase before faltering at the end.

Defending only 20 runs off the final two overs, veterans Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came through in the clutch to help the Orange Army seal a one-run win.

The result was SRH's sixth in 10 outings and helped them break into the top four again. Yet, they are not out of the woods and have work to be done to qualify for the playoffs.

With 16 points usually being a safe bet for playoff qualification, SRH will have to win two out of their final four matches to finish in the top four. For context, Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched the final playoff spot last season with 16 points, while RR and RCB missed out with 14 points.

However, there is a possibility of SRH qualifying even with 14 points, for which they will have to win only one of their remaining four games, should several other results align in their favor. But on the flip side, should things work against SRH, they could also miss out even with 16 points.

Hence, winning three out of their final four games will take them to 18 points and assure them playoff qualification.

A look ahead to SRH's final four games of the IPL 2024 League stage

Expand Tweet

With the crucial win against RR, SRH have their playoff destiny in their hands if they win the remaining games.

Their remaining schedule is relatively easy based on their opponents' position on the points table. SRH takes on 9th-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next outing, which will also be their final away game.

Following that, Pat Cummins' side will play the 3rd-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter at home. Their final two games will also be at home against eightth and seventh placed, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Should SRH win all four games, they could finish in the top two, which provides them the cushion of two games to win one and qualify for the grand finale.

