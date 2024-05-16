IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: What will happen if the RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru gets washed out due to rain?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are scheduled to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. The clash is a must-win encounter for RCB with regard to their qualification for the playoffs.

After six consecutive losses, it seemed like Royal Challengers Bengaluru would finish in the second half of the IPL 2024 points table. However, they have made a stunning comeback to emerge triumphant in their last five matches.

With 12 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.387, RCB are currently sixth in the points table. Even if Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 16 points and qualify for the playoffs, Bengaluru could still finish in the top-four. For that, they will have to beat Chennai by 18 or more runs (assuming they score 200 batting first). If they chase, they need to get home in approximately 18.1 overs.

RCB’s hopes could, however, be dashed by the weather, as the prediction for Saturday evening and night is not too bright. In case the Bengaluru vs Chennai match gets washed out due to rain, both sides will get one point each.

RCB (with 13 points) will thus get knocked out, while CSK (with 15 points) will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Expand Tweet

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru get knocked out due to a washout against the Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a great chance of qualifying even if they lose their remaining two matches and Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians in their last league match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede in Mumbai on May 17.

In the above scenario, both Lucknow and Hyderabad will be on 14 points, but SRH would have a massive upper hand due to their superior net run rate and will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs ahead of Lucknow Super Giants.

What is the weather forecast for the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match in Bengaluru?

According to AccuWeather, it would be cloudy with chances of a thunderstorm in the evening in Bengaluru on May 18. The cloud cover is predicted to be 100 percent, while the probability of precipitation is 47 percent.

Expand Tweet

The weather forecast for night time in Bengaluru says that it will remain cloudy with chances of a shower. While the cloud cover is expected to remain 100 percent, the probability of thunderstorms is 37 percent and that of precipitation is 62 percent.