IPL 2024 schedule announcement: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The schedule for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, will be announced on Thursday, February 22. However, the announcement is likely to be for only the first 15 days of the T20 league. The schedule for the rest of the matches is likely to be finalized after the Election Commission releases the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions in the IPL, having beaten Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS] method in the IPL 2023 final to lift the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time. As such, CSK will feature in the IPL 2024 tournament opener, which is likely to be played on March 22.

According to a report in news agency IANS, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2024.

“Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at M. A Chidambaram,” IANS quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The upcoming IPL will be crucial for teams keeping preparations for the T20 World Cup in mind. The ICC event will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

IPL 2024 schedule release: Live telecast and live streaming details

The live telecast of the IPL 2024 schedule announcement will be available on the Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports’ X handle confirmed that the IPL 2024 schedule will be released at 5:00 PM IST on Thursday.

The live streaming of the T20 league’s schedule announcement will be available on the Jio Cinema app as well as the website.

Meanwhile, the BCCI had earlier clarified amid some confusion that the entire IPL 2024 edition will be played in India despite the Lok Sabha elections. As per some reports, the Indian cricket board is awaiting approvals from the Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission over holding the T20 league in India.

Regarding the schedule of IPL 2024, league president Arun Dhumal recently told news agency ANI:

"BCCI is planning to start IPL 2024 from March 22. IPL 2024 schedule will be announced in two halves. The schedule for the first half will be announced and then the schedule for the other half will be announced after the announcement of general election dates.”

It may be recalled that the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League was held in South Africa since the tournament coincided with the general elections.

