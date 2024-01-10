IPL 2024 set to commence from March 22 onwards amid general elections season - Reports

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will reportedly begin from March 22 onwards. There has been confusion to some degree regarding the dates of the competition due to the 2024 general elections, which are usually conducted in the April-May window.

The elections have forced the IPL to reshape its plans in the past as well. In the 2019 edition, the schedule was unveiled in two parts separately. While the United Arab Emirates (UAE) played host to the first half of the season in 2014, in 2009, the entire tournament was conducted in South Africa itself.

According to a report by Jagran News, the cities scheduled for voting will not host IPL matches during that period. During the time frame, the matches will be hosted elsewhere. The report also mentions that BCCI secretary Jay Shah is working hard to stage the entire tournament in India itself, thus eliminating the need for alternative venues in the form of the UAE or South Africa.

Discussions between BCCI officials and central government members have already taken place regarding this issue. There were concerns surrounding security for the tournament, given that it overlaps with the elections, but assurances are in place for the same.

Delhi and Bangalore set to play host to WPL 2024 before the IPL season

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 was entirely held in Mumbai across two venues - the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium.

While there were early talks over bringing the home and away concept into the WPL as well, it seems like the tournament will have to wait a while before it comes to fruition. Although, as an upgrade from the last time around, two cities (Delhi and Bangalore) will play host to the competition this season

The WPL season is expected to be held in the February-March window, before the 2024 IPL. Much like the men's edition, the women's edition also had a mini-auction, which was conducted on December 9, 2023, in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) women's team are the defending champions after defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) women's side in the final last year.

