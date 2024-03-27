IPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after CSK vs GT match (Updated) ft. Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra

Chennai Super Kings secured their second consecutive win of the season over Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

After losing the toss, CSK were asked to bat first. Rachin Ravindra displayed exemplary form, hitting 46 runs off only 20 balls with six fours and three sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 46 off 36 balls, including five fours and one six.

Ajinkya Rahane (12) couldn't make it big at no.3. However, Shivam Dube emerged as the best batter of the innings, smacking 51 runs off 23 balls with two fours and five sixes. Sameer Rizvi impressed with his six-ball 14-run knock cameo to take CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan was the standout bowler with two wickets, but he conceded 49 runs in four overs. Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, Gujarat Titans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shubman Gill (8) failed to make a significant impact. Wriddhiman Saha (21) and Sai Sudharsan (37) looked in good touch. However, with the asking rate rising quickly, they crumbled under pressure.

David Miller (21), Azmatullah Omarzai (11), and Umesh Yadav (10) were the other batters to reach double-digit scores as Titans managed to post 143/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 63 runs. Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets apiece for CSK.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 2 2 - 98 77 49 69 142.02 - 1 - 11 3 2 SM Curran (PBKS) 2 2 - 86 63 43 64 134.37 - 1 - 9 1 3 S Dube (CSK) 2 2 1 85 51 85 51 166.66 - 1 - 6 6 4 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 - 83 46 41.5 35 237.14 - - - 9 6 5 SV Samson (RR) 1 1 1 82 82* - 52 157.69 - 1 - 3 6 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 82 45 41 70 117.14 - - - 6 1 7 S Dhawan (PBKS) 2 2 - 67 45 33.5 53 126.41 - - - 9 1 8 KD Karthik (RCB) 2 2 2 66 38* - 36 183.33 - - - 6 4 9 AD Russell (KKR) 1 1 1 64 64* - 25 256 - 1 - 3 7 10 N Pooran (LSG) 1 1 1 64 64* - 41 156.09 - 1 - 4 4

RCB opening batter Virat Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 98 runs while Sam Curran retained his second rank with 86 runs from two innings. Shivam Dube rocketed from the 22nd to the third position, smacking 85 runs.

Rachin Ravindra (83) ascended from the 19th to the fourth position. Sanju Samson (82) slipped from the third to the fifth rank. Sai Sudharsan (80) moved up from the 15th to the sixth spot. Shikhar Dhawan (67) descended from the fourth to the seventh spot.

Dinesh Karthik (66), Andre Russell (64), and Nicholas Pooran (64) slid three spots each to occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 3 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 2 2 42 7 - 27 3 2/13 9 3.85 14 - - 4 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 5 Harshit Rana (KKR) 1 1 24 4 - 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 8 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 59 3 2/23 19.66 7.37 16 - - 7 SH Johnson (GT) 2 2 36 6 - 60 3 2/25 20 10 12 - - 8 DL Chahar (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 65 3 2/28 21.66 8.12 16 - - 9 MM Sharma (GT) 2 2 48 8 - 68 3 2/32 22.66 8.5 16 - - 10 HV Patel (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 92 3 2/47 30.66 11.5 16 - -

CSK star pacer Mustafizur Rahman strengthened his pole position in the wickets standings with six scalps. Jasprit Bumrah (3), Harpreet Brar (3), T Natarajan (3), Harshit Rana (3), and Kagiso Rabada (3) continue to hold the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions at averages of 4.66, 9, 10.66, 11 and 19.66, respectively.

Spencer Johnson (3) ascended from the ninth to the seventh spot at 20. Deepak Chahar (3) moved up from the 34th to the eighth rank at 21.66. Mohit Sharma (3) propelled from the 14th to the ninth slot at 22.66, while Harshal Patel (3) slid from the seventh to the 10th spot at 30.66.