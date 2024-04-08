IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs GT (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan and Yash Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants secured a 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After winning the toss, LSG elected to bat. Quinton de Kock, the previous match hero, was quick to depart for only six runs. A few balls later, Devdutt Padikkal also followed the queue, scoring only seven runs.

However, KL Rahul (33) and Marcus Stoinis (58) forged an important 73-run stand for the third wicket to keep their side in a good position. Nicholas Pooran (32*) and Ayush Badoni (20) also played a crucial role in taking the team's total to 163/5 in 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande scalped two wickets apiece for Gujarat Titans while Rashid Khan picked up a wicket.

The chase turned out to be a snooze fest after Sai Sudharsan (31) and Shubman Gill (19) were back in the pavilion.

The next best scorer was Rahul Tewatia (30) as Yash Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief with a brilliant five-wicket haul while Krunal Pandya picked up a match-turning three-fer.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2204 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 - 29 12 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 5 5 - 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 - - - 20 2 3 R Parag (RR) 4 4 2 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 - 2 - 14 12 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 5 5 1 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 - 1 - 13 7 5 SV Samson (RR) 4 4 1 178 82* 59.33 118 150.84 - 2 - 17 8 6 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 - 1 - 8 15 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 4 4 2 177 80* 88.5 87 203.44 - 2 - 6 17 8 T Stubbs (DC) 5 5 2 174 71* 58 90 193.33 - 2 1 9 14 9 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 4 4 - 161 63 40.25 74 217.56 - 1 - 12 15 10 DA Warner (DC) 5 5 - 158 52 31.6 111 142.34 - 1 - 16 10

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 316 runs in five innings. Sai Sudharsan, the GT top-order batter, moved up from the eighth to the second rank, accumulating 191 runs.

Riyan Parag slipped from the second to the third rank with 185 runs. Shubman Gill (183) climbed up from the sixth to the fourth rank. Sanju Samson (178) descended two spots to secure the fifth rank.

Nicholas Pooran (178) ascended from the 12th to the sixth rank, averaging 178. Heinrich Klaasen (177), Tristan Stubbs (174), Abhishek Sharma (161), and David Warner (158) slid three slots each to occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 89 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 10.5 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 106 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 - 3 G Coetzee (MI) 4 4 87 14.3 - 154 7 4/34 22 10.62 12.42 1 - 4 MM Sharma (GT) 5 5 114 19 - 165 7 3/25 23.57 8.68 16.28 - - 5 KK Ahmed (DC) 5 5 120 20 1 170 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 17.14 - - 6 MP Yadav (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 54 6 3/14 9 6 9 - - 7 Yash Thakur (LSG) 3 3 65 10.5 1 111 6 5/30 18.5 10.24 10.83 - 1 8 N Burger (RR) 4 4 84 14 - 124 6 2/29 20.66 8.85 14 - - 9 K Rabada (PBKS) 4 4 96 16 - 141 6 2/23 23.5 8.81 16 - - 10 UT Yadav (GT) 5 5 84 14 - 143 6 2/22 23.83 10.21 14 - -

Yuzvendra Chahal (8) continues his dominance in the bowling standings. Mustafizur Rahman (7), retained his second rank at 15.14, while Gerald Coetzee (7) moved one spot up to occupy the third rank at 22.

Mohit Sharma (7) slipped one spot to occupy the fourth slot at 23.57. Khaleel Ahmed (7) maintained his fifth rank at an average of 24.28. Mayank Yadav (6) settled with the sixth rank at nine.

Yash Thakur (6) rocketed from the 62nd to the seventh rank with an average of 18.5. Nandre Burger (6), and Kagiso Rabada (6) slipped one spot down to the eighth and ninth ranks at 20.66 and 23.5 respectively. Umesh Yadav (6) climbed from the 25th to the 10th rank at 23.83.