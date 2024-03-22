IPL 2024 weather update: Chennai weather report for March 22 for CSK vs RCB match 

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 at Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22.

CSK dropped a bombshell on the eve of the tournament opener. MS Dhoni, who guided Chennai to a record five IPL titles, relinquished leadership duties. Young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed over the reins and was also present at the captain's meeting on Thursday.

The Super Kings will look to begin exactly where they left off last season. All eyes will be on the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, and Sameer Rizvi, as they look to set the tone for the rest of the tournament right from the first game.

RCB, on the other hand, missed a playoff berth in IPL 2023 by a whisker. They will look to get their campaign underway on a positive note, as they look to win their maiden IPL title. The first game will be headlined by Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket after two months.

With two heavyweight teams scheduled to lock horns, the plot is set for an epic contest. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain at all during the clash on Friday.

However, it is likely to be extremely hot in Chennai. While the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, the actual feeling would be five degrees higher. The humidity is likely to be in the 80s, making it extremely difficult for the players.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, and Aravelly Avanish.