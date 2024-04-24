IPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 24 for DC vs GT match

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

DC have had yet another difficult campaign in this IPL. After finishing ninth last year, many thought Rishabh Pant's return would change their fortunes. While Pant has excelled with individual performances, the Capitals have failed to perform as a unit in most games.

As a result, they find themselves eighth in the standings with six points, including three wins and five defeats.

GT, who lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final last year, have blown hot and cold in IPL 2024. They find themselves sixth in the points table with four wins and as many defeats from eight matches. They won their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will look to maintain their momentum against Delhi.

The two teams met each other earlier this season where DC prevailed over Gujarat by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT will look to return the favor at Delhi's home ground and a cracking contest awaits fans tonight.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will likely be on the higher side. It will range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be low and thus, the actual feeling will be a degree or two less than the original temperature.

While there is no rain in the forecast, the city witnessed heavy showers yesterday and there might be some delays today as well.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and GT in the IPL?

The two sides have met each other four times previously in the IPL, with both teams winning two games each.

The last time GT locked horns with DC in Ahmedabad, the visiting bowled out the former for 89 runs. They chased down the total in just 8.5 overs to secure a convincing victory.

