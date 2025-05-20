  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025, CSK vs RR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

IPL 2025, CSK vs RR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 20, 2025 09:53 IST
CSK vs RR, live streaming
Noor Ahmad (left) has been among the few positives for Chennai Super Kings in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in game 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. It will be the clash of the bottom-placed sides, who have been knocked out of the playoffs. CSK are last, with six points from 12 games. RR are just above them, with three wins and 10 defeats from 13 matches.

Ad

Chennai fans had something to cheer about as MS Dhoni and co. beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Batting first, KKR were held to 179-6 as Noor Ahmad picked up 4-31. In the chase, Chennai sneaked home in the last over as Dewald Brevis smashed 52 off 25, while Shivam Dube (45 off 40) played the anchor role.

Rajasthan suffered a 10-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Yet again, RR faltered in a chase. Set a target of 220, they got off to a rollicking start courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15). Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) also chipped in with a fine fifty, but Rajasthan ended on 209-7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. The clash will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

Ad

The live coverage of match number 62 of IPL 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website. Reliance Jio is offering cricket fans 90-day free access to JioHotstar on a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM.

Ad

Further, JioHotstar also has a number of subscription plans. There are three annual subscription plans to choose from - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Those who want to opt for shorter duration plans can also check the three-month subscription offers, which are as follows - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months).

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications