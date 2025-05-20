IPL 2025, CSK vs RR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in game 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. It will be the clash of the bottom-placed sides, who have been knocked out of the playoffs. CSK are last, with six points from 12 games. RR are just above them, with three wins and 10 defeats from 13 matches.

Chennai fans had something to cheer about as MS Dhoni and co. beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens on May 7. Batting first, KKR were held to 179-6 as Noor Ahmad picked up 4-31. In the chase, Chennai sneaked home in the last over as Dewald Brevis smashed 52 off 25, while Shivam Dube (45 off 40) played the anchor role.

Rajasthan suffered a 10-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Yet again, RR faltered in a chase. Set a target of 220, they got off to a rollicking start courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15). Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) also chipped in with a fine fifty, but Rajasthan ended on 209-7.

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. The clash will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 62 of IPL 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website. Reliance Jio is offering cricket fans 90-day free access to JioHotstar on a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM.

Further, JioHotstar also has a number of subscription plans. There are three annual subscription plans to choose from - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Those who want to opt for shorter duration plans can also check the three-month subscription offers, which are as follows - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months).

