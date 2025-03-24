IPL 2025 DC vs LSG Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. DC will be led by all-rounder Axar Patel, who has been elevated to the leadership role after Rishabh Pant's exit from the franchise. Pant, meanwhile, will lead LSG, having been bought for ₹27 crore.

Both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants had underwhelming IPL 2024 campaigns, forcing some changes in personnel. DC bought KL Rahul at the mega auction for ₹14 crore, Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore and T Natarajan for ₹10.75 crore. Their batting has been weakened by Harry Brook's decision to pull out. Also, the move to name 40-year-old Faf Du Plessis as vice-captain is interesting.

LSG skipper Pant will be under pressure without a doubt, as he will have to prove his humungous price tag. The left-hander hasn't been in great form in white-ball cricket of late, having lost his place in the T20I and ODI squad. Lucknow Super Giants will also be worried over injuries to their pacers - Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep. Left-armer Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out.

IPL 2025 DC vs LSG telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be available on Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle states that the game can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the match will begin from 6:30 PM IST onwards. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the match will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 DC vs LSG live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash can be watched on the JioStar app as well as the website. Cricket fans will need to purchase a subscription plan to watch the matches live.

Ahead of IPL 2025, Reliance Jio recently announced a special offer for cricket fans for the T20 league. As per the plan, Jio SIM users can buy a plan of ₹299 (between March 17 and March 31).

The plan will give 90-day free JioHotstar access to users on TV/ Mobile in 4K. The recharge also comes will additional benefits - 50-day free JioFiber, which features 800-plus TV channels, over 11 OTT apps and unlimited WiFi.

