IPL 2025 debutant's tennis-ball cricket video goes viral after SRH vs LSG match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav's tennis-ball cricket video has gone viral online after his heroics in the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG bought him at the mega auction last December at a base price of ₹30 Lakhs, following his impressive performances in domestic cricket. Prince was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi in SMAT 2024-25 and helped them reach the semifinals.

Multiple injury concerns in the LSG camp ahead of IPL 2025 provided an opportunity for Prince Yadav to make his debut during their opening match of the season against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The 23-year-old pacer bowled decently in his first outing but still went for 47 runs in four overs on a flat surface in Vizag.

However, Prince adapted quickly to the high intensity of the IPL and performed magnificently in the next match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday. He took the crucial wicket of Travis Head and then effected a smart run-out of another dangerous SRH batter, Heinrich Klaasen, to tilt the game in LSG's favor.

After the SRH match, an X user shared a video of Prince Yadav's bowling from his tennis-ball cricket days, appreciating his development. The video has gone viral online, amassing more than 256K views and getting thousands of likes on X.

You can watch the video below:

LSG's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025 (all timings are in IST)

April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 3:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

Do you think LSG will reach the playoffs this season under the new captain, Rishabh Pant? Let us know your views in the comments section.

