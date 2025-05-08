IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala called off due to technical failure

The ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA International Stadium, Dharamsala, has reportedly been called off due to technical failures.

After electing to bat first, Punjab Kings scored 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Priyansh Arya's (70 off 34) dismissal being the latest moment in the game. Shortly after, a floodlight tower was turned off at the venue, followed by another one in close vicinity.

According to reports, fans and players at the venue have been evacuated, with security escorting them out of the stadium.

As per ESPNCricinfo, immediately after the announcement was made, the BCCI provided an official statement reading:

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."

