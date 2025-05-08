  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala called off due to technical failure

IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala called off due to technical failure

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified May 08, 2025 22:28 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
The match between Punjab and Delhi Capitals has been called off - Source: Getty

The ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA International Stadium, Dharamsala, has reportedly been called off due to technical failures.

Ad

After electing to bat first, Punjab Kings scored 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Priyansh Arya's (70 off 34) dismissal being the latest moment in the game. Shortly after, a floodlight tower was turned off at the venue, followed by another one in close vicinity.

According to reports, fans and players at the venue have been evacuated, with security escorting them out of the stadium.

As per ESPNCricinfo, immediately after the announcement was made, the BCCI provided an official statement reading:

also-read-trending Trending
"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."
About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications