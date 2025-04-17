IPL 2025 MI vs SRH Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. Both MI and SRH have four points from six matches and are separated by net run rate. Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match, while Hyderabad got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous encounter in IPL 2025.

MI would be concerned over the form of senior batter Rohit Sharma, who has only managed 56 runs in five innings, with a best of 18. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Ryan Rickelton have fared much better. In the bowling department, Mumbai would be buoyed by the return of Jasprit Bumrah. As a team overall, though, they need to put together a lot more consistent performances.

Hyderabad overcame a four-match losing streak to get the better of Punjab by eight wickets in their last match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek Sharma roared back to form with 141 off 55, while Travis Head contributed 66 off 37 balls. The concerns in the bowling department, though, remain. Mohammad Shami conceded 75 runs in four overs against PBKS.

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be available on Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' X handle stated that the Mumbai-Hyderabad clash can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the MI vs SRH match will get underway at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app and the website. Viewers will need a subscription to match the game. As per details on JioHotstar website, three annual subscription plans are available - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year.

Further, JioHotstar is also offering three-month subscription plans as follows - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Users can visit the JioHotstar website for further details on subscription plans.

