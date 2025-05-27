IPL 2025 playoffs: Can MI finish in the top two after their 7-wicket loss against PBKS? 

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians saw their hopes of a top-two place crash down after they lost their final league game against Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Monday. The match saw PBKS claim the top spot in the points table, pipping Gujarat Titans.
Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 184/7 at the end of their 20 overs. It came thanks to a fine effort from Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 39) and cameos from Hardik Pandya (26 off 15) and Naman Dhir (20 off 12). In reply, Punjab Kings gunned down the total with nine deliveries to spare. Half-centuries from Josh Inglis (73 off 42) and Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) led them to a comfortable seven-wicket win.
That was the last game for the Mumbai Indians this season, and this loss means that they have no more chance to make it to the top of the table. In their 14 games, they have won eight contests and ended up on the wrong side of the result on six occasions.
They needed this win today, and they could have pipped all three of PBKS, GT, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a first-place finish. However, they will now be in fourth place and play the Eliminator on May 30 in New Chandigarh.
"We were 20 runs short" - Hardik Pandya assesses Mumbai Indians' performance in the post-match interview
Speaking to the broadcasters in the post-match interview, Hardik Pandya believed that MI were a few runs short when setting a total for PBKS to chase. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):
"The way the wicket played, we were 20 runs short. Happens. We've been playing good cricket but didn't tonight, that cost us. We've won five trophies, it's always been tough. If you take the foot off the accelerator, other teams take over. The message would be simple: this is a small blip, learn from it and look forward to the knockout."
Mumbai Indians are confirmed to play the Eliminator after they finished fourth in the points table. The five-time champions will be waiting to see who will be up against them at New Chandigarh come May 30.
