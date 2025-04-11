IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs KKR match

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped from sixth to third position in the IPL 2025 points table after a comprehensive win over the Chennai Super Kings. KKR have six points after six matches in the league stage.

Courtesy of KKR's victory over CSK on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants have dropped one position each. RCB, PBKS, and LSG have slipped to the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively.

Chennai Super Kings continue to hold the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table despite a thrashing at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have one win after six matches, with their net run rate dropping to -1.554. Only the SunRisers Hyderabad are below CSK in the standings.

Kolkata Knight Riders will board a flight from Chennai to New Chandigarh for their next match against the Punjab Kings on April 15. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will head to Lucknow for an away fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 14.

Can Lucknow Super Giants jump to 3rd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Lucknow Super Giants will be in action on April 12 against the Gujarat Titans. Lucknow's iconic Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will play host to the match. It will be an afternoon match, with the start time being 3.30 pm IST.

LSG slipped to the sixth position because of Kolkata Knight Riders' win against the Chennai Super Kings on April 11. However, they can jump straight to the third spot if they defeat GT in their upcoming match. A win over GT can take LSG's tally to eight points in the IPL 2025 points table.

On the other side, GT will have an opportunity to strengthen their grip on the number one position. For the record, GT are yet to lose an away match in IPL 2025.

