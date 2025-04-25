IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs SRH match

SunRisers Hyderabad have moved up from ninth to eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a win against the Chennai Super Kings on April 25. The Hyderabad-based franchise recorded their first-ever away win against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL history.

With this historic victory, the SunRisers Hyderabad have six points to their name in the standings. This was the third win of the tournament for the Orange Army, who have played nine matches so far.

On the other side, the Chennai Super Kings remained 10th in the IPL 2025 points table. CSK have only four points from nine matches. Their net run rate stands at -1.302 after the five-wicket defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

SRH restricted CSK to 154 runs in the first innings. Medium pacer Harshal Patel stole the show by accounting for four wickets. SRH reached 155/5 in 18.4 overs. Noor Ahmad took two wickets, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Can Punjab Kings move up to 4th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be in action against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 in Kolkata. KKR will have an opportunity to avenge their previous defeat against PBKS. The Knight Riders had failed to chase down a 112-run target in that game played at the New PCA Stadium.

PBKS will look forward to recording another win against KKR this season. If the Kings win that match, they can jump from fifth to fourth position, overtaking the Mumbai Indians in the standings.

KKR will remain seventh even if they defeat PBKS, but they will inch closer to the Top 6. It will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders can defeat the Kings at the Eden Gardens. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

