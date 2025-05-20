IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals retained the ninth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a six-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The Royals ended their season by recording their fourth victory of the tournament.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK scored 187/8, riding on Ayush Mhatre's 43 off 20 and Dewald Brevis' 42-run knock. In response, the Royals reached 188/4 in 17.1 overs, with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer guiding the team home in a run-chase.
This defeat has kept CSK in the 10th position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Super Kings only have six points after 13 games. They will play their last league match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 25, in Ahmedabad.
Rajasthan Royals have played all 14 of their league matches. The Royals registered four wins and 10 defeats, ending with eight points and a net run rate of -0.55. They are likely to finish ninth in the final standings.
Can Mumbai Indians confirm their place in the Top 4 of IPL 2025 points table?
Mumbai Indians will have an opportunity to seal their place in the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table when they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. A victory over DC will guarantee MI a place in the next round of the competition.
On the other side, DC will be desperate to win. It is a do-or-die match for the Capitals. After the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Gujarat Titans on May 18, the Capitals will aim to get back to winning ways and qualify for the playoffs.
The high-stakes match between MI and DC will begin at 7.30pm IST on May 21. It will be exciting to see which franchise emerges victorious at the Wankhede Stadium.
