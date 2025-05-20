IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals retained the ninth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a six-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The Royals ended their season by recording their fourth victory of the tournament.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK scored 187/8, riding on Ayush Mhatre's 43 off 20 and Dewald Brevis' 42-run knock. In response, the Royals reached 188/4 in 17.1 overs, with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer guiding the team home in a run-chase.

This defeat has kept CSK in the 10th position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Super Kings only have six points after 13 games. They will play their last league match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 25, in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Royals have played all 14 of their league matches. The Royals registered four wins and 10 defeats, ending with eight points and a net run rate of -0.55. They are likely to finish ninth in the final standings.

Can Mumbai Indians confirm their place in the Top 4 of IPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians will have an opportunity to seal their place in the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table when they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. A victory over DC will guarantee MI a place in the next round of the competition.

On the other side, DC will be desperate to win. It is a do-or-die match for the Capitals. After the 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Gujarat Titans on May 18, the Capitals will aim to get back to winning ways and qualify for the playoffs.

The high-stakes match between MI and DC will begin at 7.30pm IST on May 21. It will be exciting to see which franchise emerges victorious at the Wankhede Stadium.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More