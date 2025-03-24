IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs LSG match

Delhi Capitals have attained the fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a magnificent win against the Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag on Monday. DC beat LSG by one wicket in the final over to open their account in the standings.

Thanks to this victory, DC have two points from one match, with their net run rate being +0.371. On the other side, LSG have attained the fifth spot. They have zero points from one game, with their net run rate declining to -0.371.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings continue to be the Top 3 teams in the IPL 2025 points table. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals have dropped by one position each after the match between DC and LSG.

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are the only two teams with zero matches in IPL 2025 right now. The two franchises will go head-to-head at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Can Gujarat Titans open their account in the IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster clash against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. GT have never lost the first match of a new season. They beat Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, Chennai Super Kings in 2023 and Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Punjab Kings have fond memories of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the IPL 2024 season, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma announced their arrival at the grand stage. They pulled off a successful run-chase of 200 runs against the Gujarat Titans at the world's largest cricket stadium.

While Ashutosh has moved to Delhi Capitals now, Shashank will take the field for PBKS against GT. It will be interesting to see if Shashank can guide PBKS to a win against GT once again in Ahmedabad.

