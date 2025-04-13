IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs MI match

Delhi Capitals have slipped from the first to second position in the IPL 2025 points table after suffering their first defeat of the tournament. Mumbai Indians defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday to register their second win of the season.

With this 12-run win, MI have moved from the ninth to the seventh position in the standings. The Mumbai Indians have four points from six matches. Their net run rate has improved from -0.010 to +0.104 after the 12-run victory against the Delhi Capitals.

On the other side, DC's net run rate has reduced from +1.278 to +0.899. Hence, the Gujarat Titans have become the new number-one-ranked team in the IPL 2025 points table. GT have six points from six matches, with their net run rate being +1.081.

Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad have dropped to the eighth and ninth positions in the standings, respectively. Here is the updated IPL 2025 points table:

Delhi Capitals will stay in Delhi for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 16. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will head home for a battle against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

Can Lucknow Super Giants jump to the top of the IPL 2025 points table?

Lucknow Super Giants will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on April 14. If LSG win, they will jump from the fourth to the first position as they will become the first team to touch double digits in the standings.

On the other side, CSK will remain 10th even if they beat LSG. The Super Kings can move up to the ninth position if they record a win by a big margin against the Super Giants.

