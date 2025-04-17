IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals have become the table toppers in the IPL 2025 points table once again. The Delhi-based franchise edged the Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling Super Over contest to record their fifth win of the tournament on Wednesday.

With this win, DC have become the first franchise to touch double digits in the standings. The Capitals have earned 10 points from six matches in the league stage so far. Gujarat Titans have dropped from the first to the second position after DC's win over RR.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals retained the eighth position in the IPL 2025 points table despite the loss against the Delhi Capitals. The Royals have only four points in their account after seven matches. Their net run rate has improved from -0.838 to -0.714.

Delhi Capitals will board a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad for their next match against the Gujarat Titans on April 19. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals will head home to Jaipur for their next fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19.

Can SunRisers Hyderabad move up to the 7th position in the IPL 2025 points table?

SunRisers Hyderabad will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium. SRH have regained momentum by chasing down a 245-run target in their last game against the Punjab Kings. They will be keen to destroy the Mumbai Indians in their upcoming match.

On the other side, even the Mumbai-based franchise have gained momentum by defeating the Delhi Capitals in their previous outing. The Indians are the only team to have defeated the Capitals this season. They will aim to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Hyderabad-based franchise.

If SRH win the match, they can jump from ninth to seventh position, while MI will likely remain seventh if they beat SRH. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST.

