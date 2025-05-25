IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs CSK match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 25, 2025 19:27 IST
Gujarat Titans continue to be ranked 1st (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Gujarat Titans continue to be ranked 1st (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Gujarat Titans have ended with 18 points from 14 matches in the IPL 2025 points table. The Titans suffered a defeat in their last league match against the Chennai Super Kings, played on Sunday, May 25.

The Super Kings could have moved up to the ninth position had they defeated the Gujarat Titans by a margin of more than 109 runs. However, they managed an 83-run win to take the wooden spoon home.

The Super Kings ended 10th in the IPL 2025 points table with eight points from 14 matches. This was only their fourth win of the tournament, and their net run rate improved to -0.647. Ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals have eight points and a net run rate of -0.549.

CSK players will head home now. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans will board a flight to New Chandigarh for the IPL 2025 playoffs. It is yet to be decided whether GT will play in Qualifier 1 or the Eliminator.

Can SunRisers Hyderabad jump to the 6th position in the IPL 2025 points table?

SunRisers Hyderabad will play their final league match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will start at 7.30pm IST on May 25, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and if SRH win, they will jump from eighth to sixth in the IPL 2025 points table.

On the other side, the Kolkata Knight Riders also have an opportunity to take the sixth position. The Knight Riders are seventh right now, having earned 12 points in the competition so far. If the defending champions win against the SunRisers Hyderabad, they will end their season with 14 points and move ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants in the standings.

About the author
Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
