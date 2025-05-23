IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs LSG match

Gujarat Titans continue to be at the helm of the IPL 2025 points table despite a defeat on home turf against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The Titans fell short by 33 runs in reply to LSG's mammoth score of 235/2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh stole the show by smashing a hundred in the first innings. His 64-ball 117 helped the visitors reach the 235-run mark. Chasing 236, the Titans huffed and puffed, but finished with 202/9 in their 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants have moved up from seventh to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table after the win against the Gujarat Titans. The Super Giants have 12 points after 13 matches. They have recorded six wins in the tournament thus far.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to the seventh spot after LSG's win against GT. The Knight Riders also have 12 points, but they have registered five wins, one less than LSG.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru jump to the helm of the IPL 2025 points table?

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the playoffs, but they will aim to finish in the Top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table now. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be in action against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

If RCB win the match, they will overtake the Gujarat Titans to become the new tabletoppers. However, if RCB suffer a defeat, they might slip to the third spot below the Punjab Kings.

On the other side, the SunRisers Hyderabad have no chance of finishing in the Top 4. Hence, the Orange Army will be out there to play for pride and try out some of their unused players from this season. SRH may even give some final chances to some of their flop players to decide whether or not to retain them next season.

