IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs RR match

Gujarat Titans (GT) have soared to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table. They have become the first team to win four matches, recently beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.
Sai Sudharsan continued his dream run, smashing 82 off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) also chipped in to take GT to 217/6.
In the chase, Rajasthan kept on losing at regular junctures. Shimron Hetmyer smashed a late half-century in the chase, but the match was gone by then. Prasidh Krishna mustered three wickets as GT won by 58 runs.
With this, GT now have eight points and the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.413. The Royals, meanwhile, have remained in seventh position. They now have just two wins in five games and have an NRR of -0.733.
Top of the table clash between RCB and DC
After an exciting game in Ahmedabad, the IPL 2025 caravan now moves to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are back in their den, where the Rajat Patidar-led host the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10.
RCB have been the best visiting team in IPL 2025, beating the likes of KKR, CSK & MI in their backyard. However, RCB's only loss came when they hosted GT. Since IPL 2015, RCB have lost more matches than they have won at home, losing 26 and winning just 22.
With three out of three wins, Delhi can exploit RCB's Chinnaswamy woes. The Axar Patel-led side have played terrific cricket at IPL 2025 so far, and it would be fascinating to see if they continue to enthral DC fans.
