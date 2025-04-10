IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs RR match

Gujarat Titans (GT) have soared to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table. They have become the first team to win four matches, recently beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan continued his dream run, smashing 82 off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) also chipped in to take GT to 217/6.

Ad

Trending

In the chase, Rajasthan kept on losing at regular junctures. Shimron Hetmyer smashed a late half-century in the chase, but the match was gone by then. Prasidh Krishna mustered three wickets as GT won by 58 runs.

With this, GT now have eight points and the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.413. The Royals, meanwhile, have remained in seventh position. They now have just two wins in five games and have an NRR of -0.733.

Ad

Top of the table clash between RCB and DC

After an exciting game in Ahmedabad, the IPL 2025 caravan now moves to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are back in their den, where the Rajat Patidar-led host the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10.

RCB have been the best visiting team in IPL 2025, beating the likes of KKR, CSK & MI in their backyard. However, RCB's only loss came when they hosted GT. Since IPL 2015, RCB have lost more matches than they have won at home, losing 26 and winning just 22.

With three out of three wins, Delhi can exploit RCB's Chinnaswamy woes. The Axar Patel-led side have played terrific cricket at IPL 2025 so far, and it would be fascinating to see if they continue to enthral DC fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More