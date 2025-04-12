IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs GT match

Gujarat Titans (GT) have dropped from the first to second position in the IPL 2025 points table after a last-over defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 12. Nicholas Pooran's whirlwind half-century blew away the Titans as they suffered their second defeat of the tournament.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field in Lucknow. Although Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill slammed a half-century each, GT failed to cross the 200-run mark. LSG were handed an 181-run target, which they chased down with three balls to spare.

Thanks to this victory, LSG have jumped from sixth to third position in the IPL 2025 points table. The Super Giants have eight points from six matches in the season so far. Their net run rate of +0.162 is inferior to GT's net run rate of +1.081. Hence, GT are above LSG in the standings.

Delhi Capitals have moved to the top of the standings after the match between LSG and GT. The Capitals are undefeated and have eight points from four matches, with a solid net run rate of +1.278.

Can Punjab Kings climb to the 3rd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Punjab Kings are facing the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, batting first after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss. The Kings have slipped to the sixth spot in the IPL 2025 points table after LSG beat GT in Lucknow, but they can climb to third with a win against SRH.

While PBKS have an opportunity to enter the top three, SRH can finally move up from the last position in the standings if they beat the Kings. Hyderabad hold the 10th position in the points table with only one victory so far.

You can follow the live updates of the game here.

