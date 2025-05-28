IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have moved up from third to second position in the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent win against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 27, in Lucknow. The Bengaluru-based franchise have finished second in the standings and sealed a place in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs.

Punjab Kings have ended as the table-toppers in the IPL 2025 standings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru pushed the Gujarat Titans down to the third position, while Mumbai Indians had confirmed a fourth-place finish after losing to the Punjab Kings on May 26.

Lucknow Super Giants have finished seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. This was the eighth defeat for LSG this season. Despite Rishabh Pant's century, the Super Giants failed to defend a 228-run target against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and ended their campaign with 12 points from 14 matches.

The playoffs lineup is now locked in. Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, while Mumbai Indians will battle the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Punjab Kings achieve huge feat after 11 years in IPL 2025 points table

Punjab Kings have finished at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. This marks the first time since 2014 that the Kings have topped the standings. In that season, the Kings lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, but defeated the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 to make it to the final. However, they lost the final to KKR by three wickets.

The Kings have reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. It will be interesting to see if they can make it to the final this year. PBKS will have the home advantage as New Chandigarh will host the Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and RCB on May 29.

