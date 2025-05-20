IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs SRH match

Another franchise is now out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tasted their fourth consecutive loss, this time to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 on Monday, May 19. The six-wicket loss means LSG have now become the fifth team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

After being put to bat first, LSG started on a terrific note, with Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) notching up a 115-run stand. At that moment, a total above 220 looked feasible. However, the second half of the innings brought SRH back into the contest as they restricted the hosts to 205/7.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma went absolutely ballistic. He clubbed a 20-ball 59 to set the tone before valuable knocks from Ishan Kishan (35), Heinrich Klaasen (47), and Kamindu Mendis (32) helped SRH complete the chase with 10 balls to spare.

With this, LSG have bowed out of the tournament, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) now at loggerheads for one remaining spot. LSG remain at the seventh spot with 10 points after 12 games.

Who will finish at bottom - CSK or RR?

In match 62 of IPL 2025, the two most underwhelming teams of the year - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - will collide in a battle to avoid the last-placed finish in the IPL 2025 points table. The match will be hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This will be Rajasthan's last match of the season as they have already played 13 games. After the match against CSK, the inaugural champions will be the first franchise to complete their set of league games.

Like CSK, who have played one game less, RR also have just three wins. For now, RR (-0.701) have a slightly better Net Run Rate (NRR) than CSK (-0.992).

