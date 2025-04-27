IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs LSG match

Mumbai Indians (MI) have climbed to the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after a big win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27. The Mumbai-based franchise recorded their sixth win of the season, taking their total to 12 points from 10 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants had an opportunity to enter the top five, but they suffered a heavy 54-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians. LSG continue to hold the sixth position in the standings, with 10 points from 10 matches.
Only the Gujarat Titans are ahead of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 points table now. Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings have dropped one spot each because of MI's win against LSG.
Here are the updated standings:
Mumbai Indians will now fly to Jaipur for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants will head to Dharamsala for an away game against the Punjab Kings on May 4.
Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru rise to the top of the IPL 2025 points table?
The second match of the Sunday double-header is currently underway between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The winner of this match will jump to the top of the IPL 2025 points table.
DC and RCB clashed once earlier this season, where KL Rahul's excellent knock powered the Capitals to a memorable victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB will want to exact revenge for the defeat, especially after how KL Rahul celebrated DC's win in that contest.
RCB have won the toss and opted to field first against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.
