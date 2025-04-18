IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs SRH match

Mumbai Indians tightened their grip on the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 17. The Mumbai-based franchise recorded their second consecutive win of the tournament, taking their tally to six points from seven matches.
MI had an opportunity to jump ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders, but they ended up taking 18.1 overs to complete the chase of 163 runs. Hence, their net run rate did not improve much. After seven games, MI have six points and a net run rate of +0.239.
Kolkata Knight Riders continue to hold the sixth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with six points from seven matches. Their net run rate of +0.547 helps them stay ahead of the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad retained the ninth spot despite the loss against MI. SRH have only four points from seven matches.
Mumbai Indians will stay in Mumbai for their next IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings on April 20. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad will head home and play against MI again on April 23 in Hyderabad.
Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru move up to 2nd position in IPL 2025 points table?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will compete against the Punjab Kings in the 34th match of IPL 2025 on April 18. It is the seventh game of the tournament for the Bengaluru-based franchise, who have earned eight points so far.
If RCB beat PBKS, they will move up to the second spot, overtaking the Gujarat Titans. A big win could also see them move to the top of the table.
Even PBKS can enter the Top 2 if they defeat RCB. The Kings will be high on confidence, having defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match at the New PCA Stadium. Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to the battle between PBKS and RCB, with the match starting at 7.30 pm IST.
