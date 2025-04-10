IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs DC match

Delhi Capitals maintained their undefeated record in the IPL 2025 points table with a six-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. It was the fourth straight win for DC, who are the only unbeaten team in the competition.

DC continue to hold the second position in the standings behind the Gujarat Titans. RCB have also retained the third position. Hence, there were no changes in the overall standings after the match between RCB and DC.

With this win, DC have eight points from four matches. Meanwhile, RCB remain on six points from five matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise suffered their second defeat of the season. Incidentally, both of their losses have come on home soil at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KL Rahul stole the show by scoring an unbeaten half-century (93* off 53) for the Delhi Capitals, helping them reach 169/4 in just 17.5 overs. RCB had managed 163/7 in the first innings on the back of contributions from Phil Salt (37) and Tim David (37*).

Can Chennai Super Kings move up to the 8th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Chennai Super Kings will play their sixth match of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. The five-time champions currently hold the ninth position in the IPL 2025 points table, having registered only one win in five matches. The Super Kings will play under MS Dhoni's captaincy for the first time since the IPL 2023 final as regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the season.

On the other side, KKR will also be keen to get back to the winning track after a four-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. The Knight Riders hold the sixth spot in the standings with four points from five matches. If KKR win against CSK, they can climb up to the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table.

