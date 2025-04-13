IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved up from fifth to third position in the IPL 2025 points table by registering a nine-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. This victory took RCB's tally to eight points after six matches in the league stage.

Ad

RCB have moved ahead of Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the standings after the win against RR. Meanwhile, RR continue to be in the seventh position. They have four points from six matches.

The Bengaluru-based franchise completed their run-chase of 174 runs inside 18 overs on Sunday. Hence, their net run rate has increased from +0.539 to +0.672 in the IPL 2025 points table. On the other side, RR's net run rate has come down from -0.733 to -0.838 after the nine-wicket loss against RCB.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals will board a flight from Jaipur to Delhi for their next IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals on April 16. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head home to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a match against the Punjab Kings on April 18.

Can Delhi Capitals retain the 1st position in IPL 2025 points table?

Tabletoppers Delhi Capitals are currently in action against the ninth-placed Mumbai Indians team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC have won all four matches they have played in the tournament, whereas MI have managed only one victory in five games.

Ad

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav's tight spell of 2/23 in four overs has given DC the momentum. It will be interesting to see if the Capitals can defeat the Mumbai Indians.

Expand Tweet

If DC win the match, they will retain the first position in the IPL 2025 points table. If MI defeat DC by a big margin, Gujarat Titans will move up from the second to the first position in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More